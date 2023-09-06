Okanagan Sun supporting firefighters, looking to get back in the win column

The Sun will be raising money for the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund

The Okanagan Sun are finally back at home this Saturday, for the first time in almost a month.

Because of the Grouse Complex of wildfires in the Central Okanagan and the Sun’s scheduled bye week last week, the Sun haven’t played at the Apple Bowl since Aug. 12.

Since that time, the Sun have only played one game, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 26, when they suffered their first loss in more than a year, losing 52-23 to the Westshore Rebels. The loss ended the Sun’s 18-game winning streak.

Going into this Saturday, the Sun are 3-1 on the year and sit third in the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) standings behind Westshore and Valley.

It will be an emotional game on Saturday when the Sun host the winless Vancouver Island Raiders as it is also the second annual Burn Fund game.

“A portion of the proceeds from this game will be donated to support the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund along with the local Wildfire Relief Fund,” said the Okanagan Sun in an Instagram post.

Additionally, local country star Dawson Gray will perform at halftime.

People who buy a ticket can use it as their cover to go to the OK Corral on Saturday night.

Kick off is at 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

