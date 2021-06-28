Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil begins singles play Tuesday, and doubles action Wednesday, at The Wimbledon Championships in London. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo)

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil begins singles play Tuesday, and doubles action Wednesday, at The Wimbledon Championships in London. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo)

Okanagan tennis star ready for Wimbledon

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil tunes up by reaching quarterfinals at event in Eastbourne; won doubles at Wimbledon in 2014

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil is back at the site of arguably his biggest professional tennis win.

Pospisil is one of seven Canadians featured in the main draw at Wimbledon, which starts Monday, June 28, in London. Pospisil and American Jack Sock teamed up in 2014 to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles.

The first singles match for Pospisil will be Tuesday, June 29, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Pacific time against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena. Should he win, Pospisil could face the tournament’s third seed and recent French Open finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, in the second round.

Pospisil will team with American Nicholas Monroe in men’s doubles with their first match slated for Wednesday, June 30, against the seventh seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil.

Other Canadians in the main draw include Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Sharon Fichman of Toronto. Andreescu is seeded fifth in the women’s draw. Shapovalov (1oth) and Auger-Aliassimie (16th) are ranked for the men’s competition.

Pospisil tuned up for Wimbledon by reaching the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne tournament in England, where he fell 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil and partner capture Wimbledon doubles crown

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil part of Canadian tennis history

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local SportsTennis

Previous story
Okanagan man chosen coach of Nordiq Canada NextGen squad
Next story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Just Posted

Absolute Contracting and Arrowtec Building Systems are operating out of a property on Victoria Rd. E. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke to update bylaws around industrial development in residential areas

The first Guerrilla Gig, forestry museum riverside forest walk, July 8, 2020 .Jared Wayne featuring Nik Winnitowy. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Guerrilla Gigs expands line up for second summer

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki celebrates his open net goal during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Canadiens won 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

BC Hydro says its prepared for an increased demand amid the heat wave sweeping the province. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro