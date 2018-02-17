Olympic rookie Samuel Girard wins gold for Canada in the men’s 1000m short track speed skate on Day 8 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. (Team Canada)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Team Canada added two medals – one gold and one bronze – on Day 8 in Pyeongchang, bringing the total hardware haul so far to 15.

While you were sleeping:

Kim Boutin of Quebec won her second bronze medal – and Canada’s first ever medal in the event – in the 1,500m short track speed skating.

Fellow speed skater and Quebec native Samuel Girard captures his first Olympic medal, the gold, in the 1,000m short track.

Despite goals from Rene Bourque, former Vancouver Canuck Mason Raymond and Wojtek Wolski, Canada fell to the Czech Republic in men’s hockey 3-2.

In the figure skating arena, Patrick Chan of Ontario ended his career in ninth after the men’s free program, followed by Keegan Messing of Alberta in 12th spot.

As for B.C. athletes in action on Day 8, Yuki Tsubota of Whistler finished sixth in slopestyle skiing, and Jane Channell of North Vancouver competed in the heats in the women’s singles skeleton.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Men’s

Team Canada and Kevin Koe take on Switzerland after suffering their first loss the day before against Sweden.

5:00 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing– Men’s slopestyle

Campbell River’s Teal Harle begins qualification. Finals to proceed at 8:15 p.m.

3:05 a.m. (Sunday): Bobsleigh– Men’s 2-Man

Summerland’s hometown product Justin Kripps begins his first run. Second run to follow at 4:30 a.m.

4:10 a.m. (Sunday): Ice Hockey– Men’s

Team Canada moves on from the loss against the Czechs to battle the hosts South Korea.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

