Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

The only Revelstokian to register in the multistage TranSelkirks Run this week also took home gold.

David Starr, one of the owners of Revy Renos, a renovation and contracting company, had a total time of just over 18 hours for the five-day race.

“It seems a little bit surreal that I won,” said Starr.

The race offers two different events: the three-day race, which is roughly 100 km in total and the five-day event for 160 km. The five day covers almost 8,000 metres of elevation, which is equivalent to running the stairs at the Empire State Building 25 times.

“I feel slightly broken,” Starr said.

Alex ‘Chikorita’ Roudayna from Mexico was the first female winner with a total time of 18 hours and 43 minutes. However, she did cross the finish line first on the fifth and last day, almost five minutes faster than Starr. She is also a Red Bull sponsored athlete and has Aspergers syndrome.

The route for day one is at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, day two the trails at Macpherson, day three Mount Cartier and the last two days were at Mount Revelstoke National Park. It’s one of the only trail races in Canada to be held within a national park.

“Our goal with this event is to give people variety. Extraordinary views,” said Jacob Puzey, who is one of the race directors along with his wife. The two met at an affiliate race called the TransRockies in the recharging tent for cellphones, several years ago.

Each day, Puzey runs part of the course, delivering supplies, offering help and comfort. The weather last year was so bad on Mount Cartier, day three, that during the run Puzey gave the socks off his feet for a cold racer to warm their hands.

“For some people, it’s an opportunity to try something challenging, something they can be proud of. Get them out of their comfort zone, but make that suffering worth it,” Puzey said.

This is the third year for the event.

While only one of the racers was from Revelstoke, many of the volunteers are. They either manage aid stations, mark the route, carry supplies or even fill water bottles.

“This race couldn’t happen without local support,” said Puzey.

Less than a hundred racers took part this year.

