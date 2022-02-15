Osmond makes 46 saves, Chase Heat defeat Grizzlies

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

A loud energetic crowd greeted the Grizzlies at the Forum for their only game of the weekend, facing off against the Chase Heat.

The Heat, in third place in the Doug Birks division, well behind Revelstoke in the standings, haves played extremely well against the Grizzlies this season.

It was a hard-hitting start to the contest with several crunching body checks in the first five minutes.

On the first powerplay of the evening, Chase opened the scoring at 6:46 on a quick feed to the right side of the net where Trevor Kennedy shot a one-timer through Brandon Weare’s pads.

A few minutes later, at 8:48, on a crowded play in front of the goal, Chase’s leading scorer Jacob Biensch doubled their lead, slamming the puck into the net to the displeasure of the home fans.

It was a crazy first period with so many tough checks and wild plays in front of the Heat goal, yet the Grizzlies could not get the puck in the net despite many outstanding efforts.

Shots after the first period were 24-9 in favour of the home team.

At 12:47 of the second period, Tyson Mallet scored what could be the goal of the season at the Forum rifling an incredible wrist shot to the right corner of the net from just inside the blueline to stun Weare.

Weare has played outstanding all year for the Grizzlies so the fans were not used to seeing him give up a goal from that distance.

Down by three goals, Revelstoke had their backs against the wall.

With just over three minutes left in the second period, at 16:47, Ronin Pusch got a great pass on the right side of the goal from Brandon Kasdorf, shooting it into the back of the net for a crucial Revelstoke first goal cutting the Chase lead to 3-1.

The third period was a back and forth battle for the first seven minutes with the Grizzlies unable to score the much-needed second goal to narrow the lead.

After penalties to both teams resulting in a 4 on 4, Heat forward Dylan Handel snared the puck inside the blueline sliding across the zone to the left side of the top key. He snapped a gorgeous shot across the crease to the right side of the net which Weare had no chance to make a save on.

With a commanding 4-1 lead, Chase could smell blood like a shark in the water closing in to devour their prey. The last part of the third period saw some hard hits and collisions with the Heat taking no chances to let Revelstoke back into the game.

The final shots were 47-35 for Revelstoke.

It was a disappointing loss for the Grizzlies, accustomed to dominating their opponents on home ice this season.

Hopefully, the team rebounds in their last few home games to get back on a winning streak before starting the playoffs.

READ MORE: The Grizz go marching on

READ MORE: Grizzlies notch commanding win over rival Eagles

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke