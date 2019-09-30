Parking and accessible trails at bouldering site on Westside Rd.

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society is creating a recreation site, in partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC. The site features eight boulders that are perfect for new climbers or those interested in bouldering. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society and community partners hard at work at new recreation site

Since an ideal bouldering site was discovered in 2016, the Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has been working with Recreation Sites and Trails BC to develop an area on Westside Rd. into a recreation site.

Originally discovered by climbers Douglas and David Sproule, hundreds of hours of work has been put into the site, including garbage removal and boulders being cleaned with pressure washer tanks.

The most recent additions to the site have been a parking area off the roadway, in order to close vehicle access to the site and improve drainage, as well as picnic tables, toilets and trail improvements, including a mobility impaired ramp to the edge of the Columbia River.

The society received $5,500 from the Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives grant as well as support from the community in order to complete the project.

Florian Schott and Absolute Contracting stepped up and offered equipment and time to help create a parking lot.

An area was identified and over the course of a day and a half Absolute cleared the parking area and hauled the brush and some other waste to the dump.

Joel Pirnke did the falling and again the CSRD waived the dumping fees.

With a large hole to fill, Jake and Jay Construction offered the fill and equipment to complete the job. They hauled in 30 truckloads of fill, placed the material with and excavator and packed each lift. A ramp was developed leading from the parking lot to the access trail.

The society hired Jake and Jay to excavate the toilet and complete the filling and leveling of the main site.

The old garbage sites will be covered to keep glass from rising to the surface. A removable post will be installed at the site entrance to stop vehicle access.

With the work scheduled to be done at the end of September, the society said in a news release that the improvements should make the experience better whether for young families and others who want to try to sport of climbing or those who merely want to picnic beside the river.

Absolute Contracting donated equipment and time to the development of a parking area at a new recreation site on Westside Rd. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society in partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC is creating a recreation site on Westside Rd. that focuses on bouldering. (Submitted)