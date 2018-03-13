The 2018 Revelstoke Minor Hockey Pee Wee team: Coaches Kurt Clowater, Tyler Gulliford, Mark Kinoshita, Andre Cadieux (Missing Paul Cooke) Back Row: Sacha Munro, Thomas MacDonald, Hunter Fuoco, Evan Tsadilas, Braxton Gulliford, Ryan Howe, Cameron Norrie, Loucious Cadieux Front Row: Joseph Jankowski, Tegan Abbott, Thomas Campbell, Kurtis Kinoshita, Sawyer Grimm, Zach Veninsky, Cormac Clowater, Dominick Braun. (Submitted)

Pee Wee hockey team heading to provincial championships

Finished regular season with 14-2 record

By Stacey Grimm, team manager

The Revelstoke Pee Wee team won the playoff banner for the Okanagan zone and will be heading to their Tier 4 provincials on March 18 in Invermere, B.C.

This was a season-long effort. The Pee Wee team is a unique combination of players from Nakusp, Sicamous, Malakwa, Golden and Revelstoke. They have worked hard for their many successes this season and learned to work together with a new combination of teammates.

Their season record of 14 wins and 2 losses highlights the hard work of coaching staff and players.

The team is looking forward to representing Revelstoke at the provincial level and greatly appreciates the community support we have been shown.

