Pee Wee hockey team heading to provincial championships

By Stacey Grimm, team manager

The Revelstoke Pee Wee team won the playoff banner for the Okanagan zone and will be heading to their Tier 4 provincials on March 18 in Invermere, B.C.

This was a season-long effort. The Pee Wee team is a unique combination of players from Nakusp, Sicamous, Malakwa, Golden and Revelstoke. They have worked hard for their many successes this season and learned to work together with a new combination of teammates.

Their season record of 14 wins and 2 losses highlights the hard work of coaching staff and players.

The team is looking forward to representing Revelstoke at the provincial level and greatly appreciates the community support we have been shown.