Penticton Vees to hold Teddy Bear Toss

Fans asked to bring stuffed animals, toques, mittens, pajamas and diapers to throw onto the ice

PLENTY OF BEARS Players take a break as volunteers clear the ice of Teddy Bears during last year’s Teddy Bear Toss. On Friday, Dec. 6, fans will once again toss toys and other items on the ice during the Vees’ first goal. (Black Press file photo)

The Penticton Vees will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday, Dec. 6 when they host the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees buckle to league-leading Express

Fans are asked to bring stuffed animals as well as toques, mittens, pajamas and diapers to throw onto the ice after the Vees’ first goal of the game.

The donations will be collected and distributed by the local Salvation Army Foundation.

The Vees ask that each of the donations be wrapped in plastic before hitting the ice and collected. The opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at the SOEC.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.