Pettersson nets shootout winner, scores 2 others as Canucks top Kraken 6-5

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, scores the winning goal against Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones during a shootout during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Elias Pettersson scored the winner, along with two goals in regulation as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-5 in a shootout Thursday night to end a three-game home losing streak.

Pettersson forced overtime with his second goal of the night with 1:20 left in the third period and goaltender Spencer Martin on the bench for an extra attacker. Pettersson, who also had three assists, drilled a hard shot from above the faceoff circle.

The Canucks were awarded a power play with a minute left in the three-on-three overtime after Seattle’s Jordan Eberle was called for holding but couldn’t score.

The Canucks erased three, two-goal deficits for the win.

Pettersson, Brock Boeser and defenceman Quinn Hughes all hit a post in overtime.

Daniel Sprong scored twice for Seattle. Jared McCann, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg also scored for the Kraken (18-10-4), who saw a two-game win streak end.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists for the Canucks (14-15-3). Lane Pederson scored his first goal in his third NHL game and added an assist. Boeser also scored on a power play for Vancouver, which has beaten the Kraken all six times they have played.

The Canucks have lost seven of their past eight games at Rogers Arena.

Martin stopped 31 shots for Vancouver.

Seattle goalie Martin Jones made 32 saves.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the third period, the Canucks refused to quit. Kuzmenko cut the lead to one at 5:13, scoring off the rebound of a Pederson shot.

Sprong scored his second of the night just over a minute later, tipping in a pass from Brandon Tanev.

Boeser got Vancouver back to within one, redirecting a Pettersson shot past Jones on a power play at 8:52.

After the first period ended 1-1, Bjorkstrand and Sprong struck 10 seconds apart in the second to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

Bjorkstrand put the Kraken ahead 2-1 at 3:28 on a two-on-one breakaway. Quinn Hughes was the lone defenceman back when Jaden Schwartz carried the puck into the Canucks zone. He dished it to Bjorkstrand who beat Martin high on the glove side.

Sprong tipped Adam Larsson’s shot from the blue line past Martin to increase the advantage.

Pettersson put the Canucks back in the picture at 8:09, knocking a Luke Schenn puck out of the air and past Jones.

Wennberg restored Seattle’s two-goal lead at 13:29. Martin stopped Bjorkstrand’s first shot but Wennberg got the rebound, waited for Martin to commit himself, then fired the puck into an empty corner

The Kraken dominated the first half of the opening period. After making several good saves, Martin gave up an easy goal at 7:01 to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead. McCann, the former Canuck, wristed an innocent looking shot from outside the blue line that sailed into the net over Martin’s leg.

Pederson tied the game at 17:17 on a pretty play from Pettersson. The speedy Swede skated between two Kraken defenders then centred a pass to Pederson at the goalmouth who directed it past Jones.

NOTES: Pettersson returned to the Vancouver lineup after missing two games with a non-COVID illness. … The Canucks first shot on goal came at 8:27 of the first period. … Backup goaltender Collin Deila played for the Canucks AHL franchise in Abbotsford Wednesday night, making 31 saves in a 6-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda . … The Canucks were outscored 23-4 in their previous four home losses. … J.T. Miller’s last even-strength goal was Nov. 5 against Nashville. … Jones had to look sharp in the first period when Seattle’s Vince Dunn almost directed a puck into the Kraken net. … The Kraken have 16 players who have scored at least three goals this season. … Seattle forward Jordan Eberle uses a straight blade on his stick. … Prior to their two-game win streak the Kraken had lost five of their previous six games.

UP NEXT

The Canucks play the Oilers in Edmonton Friday, then return after the Christmas break to face the San Jose Sharks at home.

The Kraken don’t play again until Dec. 28 when they open a three-game home stand against the Calgary Flames.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

