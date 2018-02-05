PHOTOS AND RESULTS: Second annual banked slalom at RMR

Over the weekend Trapper Snowboards held its second annual banked slalom event at RMR

Pro snowboarder Leanne Pelosi takes a turn during the Trapper Snowboards Banked Slalom at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Saturday. The two-day event saw snowboarders hit a course built using natural features and sculpted snowbanks through Tasty Glades. Competitors got two runs – one each on Saturday and Sunday – with their fastest one counting towards the results. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Riders were blowing through the gates this weekend at the second annual banked slalom, which took place at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Despite the ever present pow and low visibility, volunteers worked diligently throughout the week to get the course up and running so that local snowboarders could compete.

The course weaved its way through Tasty Glades.

Felix Dallaire took home first place in the men’s category, Carl Cowtan finished first in the men’s masters category, and Ciara Michaluk won gold in the women’s category.

Nicolas Houle and Lucas A. Everett finished second and third respectively in the men’s category, and Oshi Hampson and Kiana Putman graced the podium in second and third in the women’s category.

For the full results, visit, Zone4.ca

For some photos of the action, scroll down:

Competitors eagerly await their first inspection lap down the banked slalom course on Saturday. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Kirk Pitaoulis — whose four year-old ripper son we featured on our cover two weeks ago — prepares to drop in to the course on Saturday. Casper White shares in the stoke. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A contestant surfs the wave of life at the top of the course on Saturday during their first timed lap of the event. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A contestant rides through the trees on Saturday during his first time lap. Despite the low visibility, which can be seen in the background, contestants came prepared to compete. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)