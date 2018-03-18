Revelstoke defender Nii Noi Tetteh slides to the ice during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. The Revelstoke Grizzlies lost to the Osoyoos Coyotes 4-3 in double overtime in Revelstoke. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Coyotes nip Grizzlies for first win in Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Finals

Osoyoos skates to 4-3 double overtime win over Revelstoke

The luck of the Irish did not shine on the Revelstoke Grizzlies as the home team lost the first game of their Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final series to the Osoyoos Coyotes 4-3 in double overtime.

Playing in a packed Revelstoke Forum on Saint Patrick’s Day, the Grizzlies led for most of the game.

Grizzlies goals in the first two periods went to Jordan Robertson (2) and Nii Noi Tetteh.

During regular time, the Osoyoos Coyotes were outmaned during five-on-five, but were 66.7 per cent on their power plays, netting their first goal in the first period with Matt Cadden in the box for slashing, and their second in the second frame with Cadden in the box for roughing.

The Grizzlies were leading 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.

The teams were delayed getting back on the ice for the third frame after a zamboni malfunction.

When they did take to the ice, Osoyoos took some extra time to get their skating legs back, taking their time to skate back to the bench before puck drop.

They tied up the game 3-3 2:01 into the third frame.

The Grizzlies would score with 6:40 to go in the last period, but the shot was ruled a no-goal after the post was kicked off its mooring.

The teams would need two overtime periods to decide the game.

After a collision in front of the Grizzlies net, goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz was slow to get back up and Osoyoos’ Connor Onstein was able to poke the puck past Sambrielaz’s left pad for the win.

Revelstoke’s Clark Nelson was awarded home star. Osoyoos’ Connor Onstein was awarded the away star.

The Coyotes and Grizzlies are back in the Forum for Game 2 at 7 p.m. tonight.

In the other Kootenay Conference final, the Kimberley Dynamiters and the Nelson Leafs are tied 1-1.

 

Jordan Robertson scores during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

The Grizzlies celebrate a goal during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Osoyoos Coyotes goalie Daniel Paul makes a save during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Joel Scrimbit takes a shot during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Owen Hart skates around Kaleb Comishin during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

David Lenzin shoots on Osoyoos Coyotes goalie Daniel Paul during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Revelstoke's Nii Noi Tetteh skates past a defender during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Tommy Bodtker gets roughed up during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Giovanni Sambrielaz keeps his eye on the puck during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Jordan Rea goes flying as he takes a shot during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Osoyoos Coyotes Daniel Paul makes a save during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

Osoyoos' Connor Onstein scores the game-winner in double overtime during Game 1 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action.

