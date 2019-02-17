PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Here’s a look at what happened during the first day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.
Games kicked off in Red Deer this week
Revelstoke local says education and technology is great but we can’t lose what it means to be human
Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke
Revelstoke city council will present their draft budget for public feedback in… Continue reading
Amber Hart has taken over the project from her mom
Expect delays while driving Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke. Drive BC… Continue reading
Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize
She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget
Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot
Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph
Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife
Revelstoke city council will present their draft budget for public feedback in…
Police say the man apparently fell accidentally at the High Roller Observation Wheel
Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
The shooting happened yesterday afternoon
Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years