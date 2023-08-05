PHOTOS: Fierce action, fancy clothing at inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic

The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Saturday gave people a chance to dress to the nines and enjoy an event that was the first of its kind in Kelowna.

On Aug. 5, the Okanagan Polo Club hosted the inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic, where spectators were able to learn about and enjoy the game.

Games of polo took place throughout the day while people enjoyed the action as well as socializing and networking with each other.

On top of many food and drink options at the event were also vendors for the crowd to check out, including a cigar lounge.

To end the night, a final ceremony is taking place to celebrate the winners and the event in general.

The event was hosted at 4444 Bulman Road.

horseKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan