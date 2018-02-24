PHOTOS: Grizzlies beat Storm in first KIJHL playoff game

Revelstoke leads the series 1-0, with game two at home

Revelstoke’s Cole Golden celebrates his goal during KIJHL round 1 playoff action in Revelstoke Friday night. The Grizzlies won 4-3 in overtime. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Grizzlies)

If game one is any indication, we could be in for a long series.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies, in front of a buzzing near-capacity crowd, beat the Kamloops Storm 4-3 in overtime to begin their round 1 KIJHL playoff best-of-seven series.

The Storm got on the board first, slipping the puck past Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz with 16:55 to go in the first period.

Revelstoke defenceman Evan Simpson tied things up with 3:09 to go in the first period with a rocket from near the blue line.

Cole Golden then found the back of the net off a face-off early in the second period to make it 2-1.

But the Storm tied things up 2-2 when Jayden Castle was awarded a penalty shot. With 9:25 to go in the second frame, the Storm got the go-ahead goal to enter the third period up 3-2.

Grizzlies Rookie of the Year, Cody Flann, tied things up 3-3 on the power play just over halfway through the third frame.

A tying goal by the Grizzlies was called off by the referee with 4:43 to go in the game.

Revelstoke Grizzlies Rookie of the Year Cody Flann with the game-winner in OT. @RevelstokeGriz1 now up 1-0 in the series. Back tomorrow night for game 2. #kijhl — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) February 24, 2018

Flann would get the game-winner at 7:17 of the overtime period.

Game two of the series takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Revelstoke Forum.

NOTES:

Ahead of the game, KIJHL vice-president Larry Martel awarded the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference banner to Revelstoke, which was accepted on behalf of the team by captain Tommy Bodtker and assistant captains Ullar Wiatzka and Jordan Rea. Liam McGarva was recognized as the goalie with the best goals against average in the Doug Birks Division. Jordan Robertson was recognized as the Divison’s MVP and coach Ryan Parent was recognized as the Doug Birks Division Coach of the Year.

