PHOTOS: Grizzlies douse Heat 5-3

Revelstoke wins first of three games in four days

The Revelstoke Grizzlies came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Chase Heat in the Forum Friday night.

The Grizzlies won 5-3. Goals were scored by Josh Irvine, Jordan Rea, Clark Nelson, Joel Scrimbit and David Lenzin. Assists went to Owen Hart, Irvine, Sho Takai, Scrimbit, Jordan Robertson, Dylan McNeil, Ullar Wiatzka and Lenzin.

Sho Takai is pushed into the boards during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Clark Nelson is pushed to the ice during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate a goal during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Chase’s Kolten Moore sits on Revelstoke’s Owen Hart during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Jordan Rea dishes the puck into the Chase end during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Owen Hart lines up a shot during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Jordan Rea celebrates a goal during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

David Lenzin gets squeezed away from the puck during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate a goal during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)