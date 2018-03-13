Revelstoke celebrates the game-winning goal in overtime during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Grizzlies hold off Wranglers for Game 5 OT win

Grizzlies surge to a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 tonight

The Revelstoke Grizzlies held off a late surge by the 100 Mile House Wranglers Monday night to win Game 5 of their second-round series 5-4 in overtime.

The Grizzlies and Wranglers were tied 2-2 in the series with each team fighting for the advantage before Game 6 in 100 Mile House tonight.

The Wranglers and the Grizzlies exchanged goals throughout the game, playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Forum.

It looked like the Grizzlies were going to clinch the win in regulation time, but the Wranglers tied things up with 1:33 to go in the third period.

After a brief break, the teams returned to the ice for the 10-minute five-on-five overtime.

Jordan Robertson scored the game-winner just over halfway through the period with the assists going to Ryan Pereverzoff, who scored two goals last night, and Nii Noi Tetteh.

The teams are in 100 Mile House for Game 6 tonight.

The Grizzlies have a chance to clinch the series with a win tonight. If needed, Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Forum.

On the other side of the conference, the Osoyoos Coyotes hold a 3-2 series lead over teh Kelowna Chiefs.

In the Kootenay Conference, the Kimberley Dynamiters eliminated the Columbia Valley Rockets and the Nelson Leafs sent the Castlegar Rebels home. The Leafs and the Dynamiters will face off in the Conference Final.

 

Revelstoke’s Jordan Robertson gets hit by 100 Mile House’s Nolan Parr during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Jordan Rea shoots on 100 Mile House goalie Jakob Severson during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Ryan Pereverzoff and 100 Mile House’s Nolan Parr collide mid-ice during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Jacob Bourchier shoots the puck into the 100 Mile House zone during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Cody Flann skates the puck into the 100 Mile House zone during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke bench reacts during a break in play during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Dylan McNeil scores a goal during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

100 Mile House’s Juston Bond and Kolby page (12) celebrate a goal during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Giovanni Sambrielaz stops the puck during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Ryan Pereverzoff scores a goal during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Ryan Pereverzoff celebrates a goal during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

100 Mile House celebrates a game-tying goal during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Most Read