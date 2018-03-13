PHOTOS: Grizzlies hold off Wranglers for Game 5 OT win

Revelstoke celebrates the game-winning goal in overtime during Game 5 Doug Birks Division Final series KIJHL playoff action in Revelstoke on March 12. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-4 in overtime to take a series lead 3-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies held off a late surge by the 100 Mile House Wranglers Monday night to win Game 5 of their second-round series 5-4 in overtime.

The Grizzlies and Wranglers were tied 2-2 in the series with each team fighting for the advantage before Game 6 in 100 Mile House tonight.

The Wranglers and the Grizzlies exchanged goals throughout the game, playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Forum.

It looked like the Grizzlies were going to clinch the win in regulation time, but the Wranglers tied things up with 1:33 to go in the third period.

After a brief break, the teams returned to the ice for the 10-minute five-on-five overtime.

Jordan Robertson scored the game-winner just over halfway through the period with the assists going to Ryan Pereverzoff, who scored two goals last night, and Nii Noi Tetteh.

The teams are in 100 Mile House for Game 6 tonight.

The Grizzlies have a chance to clinch the series with a win tonight. If needed, Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Forum.

On the other side of the conference, the Osoyoos Coyotes hold a 3-2 series lead over teh Kelowna Chiefs.

In the Kootenay Conference, the Kimberley Dynamiters eliminated the Columbia Valley Rockets and the Nelson Leafs sent the Castlegar Rebels home. The Leafs and the Dynamiters will face off in the Conference Final.

