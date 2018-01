The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate a goal during regular season KIJHL action in Revelstoke on Jan. 26, 2018. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Kamloops Storm 5-3. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Win launches Revelstoke into top three in the KIJHL

The Revelstoke Grizzlies came from behind to beat the Kamloops Storm 5-3 at the Forum Friday night.

Ryan Pereverzoff had two goals in the first period.

Matt Cadden, Jordan Rea and Tommy Bodtker each picked up a goal in the third.

The Grizzlies jumped to second in the KIJHL with 59 points after the win Friday night.