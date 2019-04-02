PHOTOS: Grizzlies win 5-0 against Dynamiters

The KIJHL Championship series started March 29 in Kimberly with a 2-1 win for the Grizzlies.

Cody Flann scored the first goal of the game on a power play in the first period. In the second, no one found the net, but Ryan Bedard sealed the deal for Revelstoke in the third period.

The Dynamiters got one past Liam McGarva with around five minutes left on the clock but couldn’t net another.

READ MORE: How many volunteers does it take to run a hockey team?

Game two, on March 30, saw the Grizzlies lose 4-1. The Dynamiters pulled ahead in the first period with a power play goal Ryan Skytt and the Grizzlies couldn’t catch up. Raymond Speerbrecker scored a power play goal in the third to put the Grizzlies on the board but it wasn’t enough.

The Grizzlies made a come back at home on April 1, however with a 5-0 win.

Brendan Vulcano scored the first goal of the night assisted by Tommy Bodtker and Ethan Scaeffer. Speerbrecker scored a powerplay goal with less than five minutes left in the first period, assisted by Josh Irvine and Nathan Bailer.

READ MORE: Controlling what you can control

In the second period Matt Cadden netted goal number three, assisted by Kaeden Patrick.

Ryan Pereverzoff’s slapshot got past the goalie on a power play towards the end of the third period, assisted by Carter Anderson and Ullar Wiatzka. Bailer scored goal number five a minute later assisted by Wiatzka and Caleb Rausch.

Game four goes tonight at the Forum. With game five scheduled in Kimberley on April 4 and game six, if needed, on Saturday in Revelstoke.

 

Matt Caden scores the third goal for the Grizzlies against the Kimberley Dynamiters on Monday night during game three of the championship series. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Matt Caden scores the third goal for the Grizzlies against the Kimberley Dynamiters on Monday night during game three of the championship series. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Mr. Puck cheering on the Grizzlies. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Brendan Vulcano scored the first goal for the Grizzlies during game three of the championship series against the Kimberley Dynamiters. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Shelley Evans singing along during the goal song Hey Baby. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
