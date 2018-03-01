PHOTOS: Headlamp heroes spotlights local nordic ski club

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club was out in full force on Wednesday night

Alexandra Luxmoore and Cedar Cameron dressed up as ballerinas for last night’s headlamp heroes nordic ski race at the Mt. MacPherson Nordic Centre. Luxmoore recently competed at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops where she was part of a relay team who placed third in a 4x2km race. “We like to be very fancy,” said Cameron. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

On Wednesday night members of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club were out in full force at the Mount MacPherson Nordic Centre for one of four headlamp heroes events they hold over the course of the ski season.

The intergenerational event saw competitors don costumes and compete in two 500 metre team relays.

Head coach Matt Smider said it’s all about having fun and getting outside.

Check out some photos of the action below:

Head coach Matt Smider briefs participants before they compete in their first heat of competition. Racers competed in team relays over the course of the evening. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Alexandra Luxmoore and Cedar Cameron share a laugh during a fumbled exchange on Wednesday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Erik and Ryan get ready to participate in their second heat at the Revelstoke Nordic Centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Robyn Thomas (a volunteer coach) donned a purple wig as part of the headlamp heroes event on Wednesday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Eden Thomas (left) jumps out of the start gate during her second heat at the Mt. MacPherson Nordic Centre. Racers competed in two 500m sprints. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Competitors prepare to start their second heat at the nordic centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Kieran MacIntosh had some fun with his costume on Wednesday night (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Ann Marie (left) and Fiona Woodman (right) wait to compete on Wednesday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)