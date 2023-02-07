PHOTOS: Kids take aim at Jam Can Curling on Vernon ice

The kids are using milk jugs filled with water, then dyed with food colouring (Bowen Assman/Vernon Morning Star) Grade 4 and 5 students at Alexis Park Elementary try their hand at curling on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (Bowen Assman/Vernon Morning Star) Throughout the week, students from different schools participate in the curling for two hours, on the Centennial Outdoor Rink (Bowen Assman/ Vernon Morning Star) Throughout the week, students from different schools participate in the curling for two hours, on the Centennial Outdoor Rink (Bowen Assman/ Vernon Morning Star) Grade 4 and 5 students at Alexis Park Elementary try their hand at curling on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (Bowen Assman/Vernon Morning Star) Throughout the week, students from different schools participate in the curling for two hours, on the Centennial Outdoor Rink (Bowen Assman/ Vernon Morning Star) Throughout the week, students from different schools participate in the curling for two hours, on the Centennial Outdoor Rink (Bowen Assman/ Vernon Morning Star) Grade 4 and 5 students at Alexis Park Elementary try their hand at curling on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (Bowen Assman/Vernon Morning Star)

For one week, as a part of Vernon Winter Carnival, elementary schools from around Vernon have the opportunity of trying the sport of curling in a stress-free and fun environment.

Dubbed Jam Can Curling, Tuesday’s event had Grade 4 and 5 kids from Alexis Park Elementary participating.

The event will be running everyday until Friday (10-11 a.m.), with students throughout Vernon in Grade 4-6 taking part.

The term Jam Can is derived from the 1940s and ‘50s, when boys and girls would use weighted jam cans, filled with sand and water, to be used as a curling rock. This was an intuitive and backyard friendly way in which kids would get their start with curling.

The cans on Tuesday were large milk or water jugs, filled with water and dyed with food colouring, to distinguish separate teams. Instead of a house, hack line and all other painted lines, a simple bullseye was drawn, and the kids goal was to throw the jugs closest to the target.

The goal of the event this week is to introduce children to the game of curling, while also getting them fresh air and physical activity.

Additionally, just steps from the Centennial Rink, the senior ladies were competing in a spiel of their own on Tuesday morning.

Winter Carnival events will continue throughout the week. Visit vernonwintercarnival.com/events for more information.

