Photos: Montreal Canadiens alumni play Revelstoke

Jesse Belanger played for 14 years in the NHL and retired in 2015. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
One of the minor hockey teams played with the Montreal players between first and second period. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
One of the minor hockey teams played with the Montreal players between first and second period. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Number 26 on the Canadiens Pierre Dagenais. In his nine seasons in the NHL, he won the Stanely Cup with Montreal. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Many Revelstokians were cheering for Montreal. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Some fans brought their own homemade signs. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mayor Gary Sulz drops the puck at the start of the game. Number 12 from the Canadiens Kieth Action squares off against Mt. Begbie. Action was in the NHL for 13 years and won the Stanely Cup three times with the Detriot Red Wings. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Number 8 Todd Wolgram from Revelstoke got to play for the Canadiens. He said it was a dream come true. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Montreal Canadiens alumni played Revelstoke on Friday.

It was a fundraiser for Revelstoke Minor Hockey, the alumni played Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. All Stars. The Revelstoke team of men’s league players, coaches, teachers, RCMP, old-timer players, business owners, and a couple of female players from the community.

Though all proceeds went to minor hockey, the goal of the event was to celebrate and promote the concept that hockey is for everyone, said Matt Cameron, president of Revelstoke Minor Hockey, in a news release.

Todd Wolgram was one of the Revelstokians that played on the Canadiens’ team.

“I’ve wanted to do this my entire life,” he said.

After the first period, Montreal was at 8:0 goals. The score was reset for the second and third period, yet the Canadiens still won with a final score of 6:5.

