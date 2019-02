The RCMP took home the trophy this year in the annual Cops versus Firefighters fundraiser hockey game.

Though the firefighters fought hard to make a comeback in the third period, the RCMP took the win 12-11.

All funds raised go to support the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Tree’s for Tots.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.