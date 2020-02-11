Team Scream is an annual nordic ski event race. This year’s theme was time machine. Skiers went to the future or past. Paired skiers do a relay of two laps, each 3.75 km on the Mickey Olsen Trail. The first lap is on classic skis and the second on skate. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Photos: Revelstoke Nordic Club hosts time travel race

Team Scream is an annual nordic ski event race. This year’s theme was time machine. Skiers went to the future or past. Paired skiers do a relay of two laps, each 3.75 km on the Mickey Olsen Trail. The first lap is on classic skis and the second on skate. There was a youth race beforehand, where participants got cookies shaped like Olympic medals.

 

A costume from the show Doctor Who. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Milo and Owen dressed up as Calvin and Hobbes for the youth race beforehand. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Kelsey Knoll getting ready for disco time. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

One of the youngest competitors at the finish line. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Groovy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

At the finish. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A pleasant day for a stroll. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Skier on time. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowball fight! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Most Read