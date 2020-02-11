Photos: Revelstoke Nordic Club hosts time travel race

Team Scream is an annual nordic ski event race. This year’s theme was time machine. Skiers went to the future or past. Paired skiers do a relay of two laps, each 3.75 km on the Mickey Olsen Trail. The first lap is on classic skis and the second on skate. There was a youth race beforehand, where participants got cookies shaped like Olympic medals.
