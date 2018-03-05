PHOTOS: Revelstoke Nordic hosts successful BC Midget Championships

This past weekend, a young crew of 23 Revelstoke Nordic skiers hosted over 200 athletes from across B.C. and northern Washington for the 2018 Teck BC Midget Championships.
Held at the Macpherson Nordic Lodge, the annual weekend-long ski tournament is focused on fun and sportsmanship, all the while providing superb competition for athletes ages 10 – 13.
On Saturday morning, skiers raced a 2.5 km classic technique interval start event, and then donned costumes for the afternoon’s 4 x 1.5 km mixed technique club relays. Sunday saw skiers compete in tactical, head-to-head 300 metre skate technique sprints.
In true Revelstoke fashion, temperatures hovered near 0 C and snow was falling; making for challenging grip waxing conditions.
Saturday night’s banquet was held at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Revelation Lodge, providing a unique experience for the nordic crowd.
Local highlights from the weekend include:
Saturday AM – 2.5km Classic Interval Start
Maeve MacLeod – 7th, 2005 Girls
Nyssa Thomas – 10th, 2005 Girls
Ruby Serrouya – 1st, 2006 Girls
Meya Musseau – 7th, 2006 Girls
Tobin Gill – 2nd, 2007 Boys
Isobel Wilson – 1st, 2007 Girls
Natalia Morrone – 8th, 2007 Girls
Kieran MacIntosh – 8th, 2008 Boys
Fiona Woodman – 3rd, 2008 Girls
Maya Royle – 4th, 2008 Girls
Maeve MacLeod also won one the five prestigious Technique Awards for exhibiting superb classic technique.
Saturday PM – 4 x 1.5km Mixed Technique Relay
Snazzy Sisters: Nyssa Thomas, Ruby Serrouya, Maeve MacLeod, Aislin Buchanan – 3rd, Girls
Sunday – 300m Skate Sprint
Nyssa Thomas – 5th, 2005 Girls
Aislin Buchanan – 6th, 2005 Girls
Maeve MacLeod – 8th, 2005 Girls
Ruby Serrouya – 1st, 2006 Girls
Maeve Musseau – 2nd, 2006 Girls
Tobin Gill – 2nd, 2007 Boys
Isobel Wilson – 2nd, 2007 Girls
Natalia Morrone – 8th, 2007 Girls
Cedar Jacob – 7th, 2008 Boys
Fiona Woodman – 3rd, 2008 Girls
Maya Royle – 6th, 2008 Girls
Team points were tallied at the end of the weekend and Revelstoke skiers proudly captured 2nd place out of 19 teams; trailing the winners from Larch Hills in Salmon Arm and ahead of Vancouver’s Hollyburn team.
Kudos to the organizing committee for their hard work putting on a smoothly executed event. A big thank you to all Revelstoke Nordic parents for their ongoing support of our growing program. BC Midget Championships marked the end of a successful competitive season for many of our young skiers – congratulations to team! While the younger crew rests and recovers, our older athletes will continue preparing for the 2018 Ski Nationals in Thunder Bay from March 10th to the 18th.
Revelstoke Nordic and the event organizing committee would like to acknowledge the generous support from the following local sponsors: TECK, Cross Country British Columbia, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Save-On Foods, Valhalla Pure, Skookum Revelstoke, Flowt, The Modern, Revy Outdoors, Canadian Mountain Holidays, Free Spirit Sports, Lo-Bar Log Transport, Selkirk Tangiers, Pharmasave, Peoples, Mica Heli, Southside Market, Stoke Roasted Coffee, Tim Horton’s, Wild Flight Farms, A&W, Starbucks and Mt. Begbie Brewing.
Find full results online: