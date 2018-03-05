PHOTOS: Revelstoke Nordic hosts successful BC Midget Championships

By Head Coach Matt Smider

This past weekend, a young crew of 23 Revelstoke Nordic skiers hosted over 200 athletes from across B.C. and northern Washington for the 2018 Teck BC Midget Championships.

Held at the Macpherson Nordic Lodge, the annual weekend-long ski tournament is focused on fun and sportsmanship, all the while providing superb competition for athletes ages 10 – 13.

On Saturday morning, skiers raced a 2.5 km classic technique interval start event, and then donned costumes for the afternoon’s 4 x 1.5 km mixed technique club relays. Sunday saw skiers compete in tactical, head-to-head 300 metre skate technique sprints.

In true Revelstoke fashion, temperatures hovered near 0 C and snow was falling; making for challenging grip waxing conditions.

Saturday night’s banquet was held at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Revelation Lodge, providing a unique experience for the nordic crowd.

Local highlights from the weekend include:

Saturday AM – 2.5km Classic Interval Start

Maeve MacLeod – 7th, 2005 Girls

Nyssa Thomas – 10th, 2005 Girls

Ruby Serrouya – 1st, 2006 Girls

Meya Musseau – 7th, 2006 Girls

Tobin Gill – 2nd, 2007 Boys

Isobel Wilson – 1st, 2007 Girls

Natalia Morrone – 8th, 2007 Girls

Kieran MacIntosh – 8th, 2008 Boys

Fiona Woodman – 3rd, 2008 Girls

Maya Royle – 4th, 2008 Girls

Maeve MacLeod also won one the five prestigious Technique Awards for exhibiting superb classic technique.

Saturday PM – 4 x 1.5km Mixed Technique Relay

Snazzy Sisters: Nyssa Thomas, Ruby Serrouya, Maeve MacLeod, Aislin Buchanan – 3rd, Girls

Sunday – 300m Skate Sprint

Nyssa Thomas – 5th, 2005 Girls

Aislin Buchanan – 6th, 2005 Girls

Maeve MacLeod – 8th, 2005 Girls

Ruby Serrouya – 1st, 2006 Girls

Maeve Musseau – 2nd, 2006 Girls

Tobin Gill – 2nd, 2007 Boys

Isobel Wilson – 2nd, 2007 Girls

Natalia Morrone – 8th, 2007 Girls

Cedar Jacob – 7th, 2008 Boys

Fiona Woodman – 3rd, 2008 Girls

Maya Royle – 6th, 2008 Girls

Team points were tallied at the end of the weekend and Revelstoke skiers proudly captured 2nd place out of 19 teams; trailing the winners from Larch Hills in Salmon Arm and ahead of Vancouver’s Hollyburn team.

Kudos to the organizing committee for their hard work putting on a smoothly executed event. A big thank you to all Revelstoke Nordic parents for their ongoing support of our growing program. BC Midget Championships marked the end of a successful competitive season for many of our young skiers – congratulations to team! While the younger crew rests and recovers, our older athletes will continue preparing for the 2018 Ski Nationals in Thunder Bay from March 10th to the 18th.

Revelstoke Nordic and the event organizing committee would like to acknowledge the generous support from the following local sponsors: TECK, Cross Country British Columbia, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Save-On Foods, Valhalla Pure, Skookum Revelstoke, Flowt, The Modern, Revy Outdoors, Canadian Mountain Holidays, Free Spirit Sports, Lo-Bar Log Transport, Selkirk Tangiers, Pharmasave, Peoples, Mica Heli, Southside Market, Stoke Roasted Coffee, Tim Horton’s, Wild Flight Farms, A&W, Starbucks and Mt. Begbie Brewing.

Fiona Woodman races to the finish in the sprint race. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Cedar Jacob races during a skate sprint heat. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Isobel Wilson double poles at the start of the skate sprint. She would eventually finish second and in a true showing of sportsmanship, would hug the winner at the finish. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Lutza Berkenbosch skates to the finish. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Zaydah Cameron-Harding (518) stays to the outside of the pack during a skate sprint heat. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

From left, Larch Hills Nordic Club’s Jeremia Bucher and Revelstoke Nordic Club’s Isobel Wilson embrace at the end of the 2007 girls’ skate sprint. Bucher won and Wilson was second. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Finn Redman of Telemark Ski Club races to the finish. (Rob Buchanan)

Coach Matt Smider and the Revelstoke Midget girls, from left, Nyssa Thomas, Ruby Serrouya, Aislin Buchanan, Maeve Macleod. (Rob Buchanan)

Isobel Wilson rounds the corner during the sprint race. (Rob Buchanan)

Raleigh Tarte of Kimberley races to the finish. (Rob Buchanan)

The Larch Hills Nordic Club girls got into a tropical spirit for the team relay. (Rob Buchanan)

The mass start for the girls relay on Saturday during the 2018 Teck BC Midget Ski Championships at the Mount Macpherson Ski Area last weekend. A couple hundred skeirs from across the province and Washington attended the competition. (Rob Buchanan)

Revelstoke’s Abbey Maloney pushes around the corner. (Rob Buchanan)

Aislin Buchanan (red) fights for position during the skate sprint races on Sunday. (Rob Buchanan)

Aislin Buchanan strides ahead during the relay race. (Rob Buchanan)

Revelstoke’s Kieran MacIntosh takes the lead during the skate sprint races on Sunday. (Rob Buchanan)

Revelstoke’s Maeve Macleod streaks ahead. (Rob Buchanan)

Maya Royal blasts past the lodge. (Rob Buchanan)

Revelstoke’s Ruby Serrouya savours the day. (Rob Buchanan)

Revelstoke’s Ruby Serrouya tucks in the corner. (Rob Buchanan)

Sprinting to the finish cowboy style. (Rob Buchanan)

Team Kimberley group photo. (Rob Buchanan)

Team Lumber Jills. (Rob Buchanan)

Team Shark Attack. (Rob Buchanan)