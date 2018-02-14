PHOTOS: Streak snapped

The Revelstoke Grizzlies fell 4-3 to the Princeton Posse Saturday, snapping an 8-game winning streak

An eight-game winning streak was snapped Saturday night as the Revelstoke Grizzlies fell 4-3 to the Princeton Posse at the Forum.

Revelstoke goals came from Ryan Pereverzoff, Jordan Rea and Jacob Bourchier with the assists going to Pereverzoff, Owen Hart, Joel Scrimbit, Jordan Robertson and David Lenzin.

The next Grizzlies home game is Friday night, when they will face the Osoyoos Coyotes.

Revelstoke's Cody Flann picks up the puck as Princeton's Noah Brusse falls during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Princeton goalie Danyon Lorencz blocks a shot during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Revelstoke's Cody Flann attempts to tip in the puck during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Revelstoke's Ryan Pereverzoff watches as the puck goes into the net during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate a goal during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Revelstoke's Jordan Rea shoots the puck during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Revelstoke's Jordan Robertson skates around Princeton's Noah Brusse during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

A shot goes wide as Revelstoke's Cody Flann stops in front of the Princeton net during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Revelstoke's Jordan Scrimbit skates the puck into the Princeton zone during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Princeton's Morton Johnson (9) gets pushed as Revelstoke's Harley Bootsma fights for positioning in front of the Princeton net during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 10.

Princeton's Dawson Jenner and Revelstoke's Jordan Robertson collide in the Princeton end during regular season KIJHL action in Revelstoke on Feb. 10.