Photos: Cycling the new trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Last week, Black Press staff went for a pedal on the new mountain biking trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort.
The trail, 5620 (pronouned Fifty Six Twenty) descends the resort’s 5,620 feet of vertical after an uphill climb of seven kilometres. To access it, riders take the Revelation Gondola.
5620 is a 15 k.m. enduro-style, machine built trail designed for intermediate to advanced riders.
The first upload for mountain biking is at 8 a.m., with last upload from the base at 3:30 p.m. Revelstoke residents save 30 per cent off Summer Lift Tickets with proof of residency.
The resort plans to build two more downhill trails to open next summer.
