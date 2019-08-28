Photos: Cycling the new trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The 5620 trail descends after riders take the seven km Stoke Climb trail to access. Paragliders also take flight from the summit. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The up-track is a mixture of forest, meadow and ski runs. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
It’s a bit of a grunt. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Fixing a broken chain. Yikes! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The start of 5620. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The start of 5620. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The company Revelstoke Paragliding also takes flight from the area where 5620 starts. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Sky high. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Finding that lost ski from a winter crash. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
5620 is a never ending series of fun flowy hips, jumps and berms all the way down to the village base. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
There’s a network of trails that are suitable for hiking as well. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Last week, Black Press staff went for a pedal on the new mountain biking trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The trail, 5620 (pronouned Fifty Six Twenty) descends the resort’s 5,620 feet of vertical after an uphill climb of seven kilometres. To access it, riders take the Revelation Gondola.

5620 is a 15 k.m. enduro-style, machine built trail designed for intermediate to advanced riders.

READ MORE: Mountain bike trail at Revelstoke Mountain Resort open this weekend

The first upload for mountain biking is at 8 a.m., with last upload from the base at 3:30 p.m. Revelstoke residents save 30 per cent off Summer Lift Tickets with proof of residency.

The resort plans to build two more downhill trails to open next summer.

READ MORE:Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

 

Most Read