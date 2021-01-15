Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

A new twist has been added to one of the Okanagan’s favourite sports.

Pickleball on ice is the latest recreational trend, putting some added technical difficulty into play for the game traditionally played on a tennis-like court.

“Neither one of us are experts at it,” Kamloops’ Brett Forsythe said.

Going up against Vernon’s Michael Botterill, Forsythe took to the ice at the Okanagan Training Rink recently to test his skills.

With hockey backgrounds, pickleball on ice wasn’t too tough for the athletic men, who rivalled each other in a singles match.

After guaranteeing a victory against ‘Botts,’ Forsythe pulled off a win following their 112-minute game.

The match not only raised the bar for pickleball but it also raised some much-needed funds and non-perishables for Vernon’s Salvation Army food bank.

“It’s still not too late if you have the chance go online and help out,” Forsythe said.

Co-founder of BottMan Pickleball, Botterill has been getting kids in the game on court and now on ice.

READ MORE: Pickleball hits the ice in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon goalie lands with Spruce Kings

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankRecreationSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Connor McDavid nets hat trick as Oilers cruise past Canucks 5-2

Just Posted

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

Shrubbery peeking through snow in downtown Revelstoke on Jan. 14. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
95% less snow in Revelstoke this winter compared to last year

However, there’s plenty of snow in the alpine

The City of Revelstoke is encouraging people to vote by mail in the upcoming byelection. An application for due on Jan. 27 is required. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
City pushes residents to vote by mail in upcoming byelection

Deadline to apply is by the end of January

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Revelstoke City Council approved a delay in penalty fees for overdue business licenses. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City delays deadline to pay business license fees

Businesses will have until April 30 before they are penalized

Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

Carol Loiselle filed a discrimination and harassment complaint with the B.C. Humans Right Tribunal in 2018 after working at Windward Software Systems, Inc. in Penticton for eight years. (Google maps photo)
Penticton woman wins part of her B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case

Carol Loiselle alleges she faced years of discrimination, harassment at Windward Software Systems

Salmon Arm Recreation notified the public of a COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm pool on Jan. 14. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Salmon Arm pool

Salmon Arm Recreation became aware of the virus exposure on Jan. 13.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The RCMSAR rescue boat did double duty as an icebreaker to evacuate a man in Seymour Arm who was in need of medical attention on Jan. 10. (RCMSAR Station #106/Facebook)
RCMSAR boat breaks ice on Shuswap Lake to reach man in need of medical attention

The Jan. 10 call saw the rescue boat ramming through ice to reach shore in Seymour Arm

A Vernon resident shared a near-miss photo of a tree fallen onto her backyard shed in Vernon's East Hill, where it came to rest just above the roof of her home. (Kristine Erlendson photo)
Windstorm introduces large tree to Vernon family’s shed

The East Hill family home was nearly hit by the fallen fir tree Thursday morning

Most Read