Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)

Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Two prominent Shuswap outdoor athletic events will potentially be making a comeback in 2021.

Organizers behind Salmon Arm’s annual Salty Dog Enduro and Shuswap Ultra Run (hosted as a Lewiston Ultra event) are in the process of acquiring approvals to host the events this year. Both were cancelled in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kara Leinweber, director of the Enduro and the Shuswap Ultra, because COVID-19 restrictions will likely still be in effect, both events are being revised for 2021.

The Salty Dog Enduro mountainbike event, held on the South Canoe trails, is being planned for the weekend of May 14 to 16. In a letter to Salmon Arm council asking for the city’s approval, Leinweber explained the modified event would involve staggered start times for riders, physical distancing and limited numbers, an additional waiver and various checks related to COVID-19.

Riders would finish with a ride through Klahani Park to grab a burger and a mug commemorating the event’s 20th anniversary.

Regarding the use of Klahani, Leinweber explained the B.C. Ministry of Transportation will asked for use of the nearby gravel pit for parking. This, she said, would provide enough room without displacing area residents and other park users.

Read more: 20th anniversary of Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro postponed to 2021

Read more: Popular Shuswap cross-country running event postponed

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, Downtown Salmon Arm, Shuswap Tourism, the Shuswap Trail Alliance and the Salmon Arm and Sicamous chambers of commerce have signed a joint letter in support of the modified Salty Dog event being held this year. The same organizations (except the Salmon Arm chamber) also signed a letter supporting the return of the Shuswap Ultra, planned for Sept. 25-26.

In a separate letter to city council, Leinweber explained the Shuswap Ultra cross-country running race, if approved, would once again begin in Klahani Park. The 60-kilometre run would finish at Hyde Mountain Golf Resort, while the 10- and 20-km runs would end at the Larch Hills Nordic chalet.

As with the Enduro, the 2021 Ultra would follow current provincial COVID-19 regulations/restrictions and will include a staggered start, limited numbers, an additional waiver and COVID-19 checks. Use of the gravel pit will be requested for this event as well.

The Larch Hills Nordic Society also offered its support for the Ultra event, provided it has the approval of the provincial health officer and adheres to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian bobsleigh team wins silver in Germany
Next story
‘False positive’ COVID-19 test behind Vancouver Canucks cancelling training camp

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Those on off-road vehicles and snowmobiles who venture into sensitive areas in B.C.'s backcountry considered sensitive habitats will face increased fines. Photo submitted
BC AdventureSmart urging people to stay safe outside in Revelstoke

The organization has information booths planned for the area

Yu Sasaki started Far East Bistro seven years ago. Though he usually shuts it down for the winter, with the Freeride World Tour cancelled this year he is set up in the parking lot at Southside Market. (Photo by Oscar Bascones)
Revelstoke food truck stays open while Freeride World Tour is closed

Yu Sasaki would normally stash Far East Bistro for the winter, but the pandemic changed that

The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)
Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

Deadline to submit an idea is Feb. 14

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Traffic was halted Jan. 6, 2021, on Highway 97A after a multi-vehicle collision closed the highway Wednesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

The father is still in hospital following the fatal Jan. 6 highway collision

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)
Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in North Okanagan

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

Most Read