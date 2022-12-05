NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights sting Summerland Steam

Just Posted

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

The North Okanagan Knights won in exciting fashion against the Revelstoke Grizzlies in overtime in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (KIJHL image)
North Okanagan Knights rally to beat Revelstoke Grizzlies in overtime

Opening day. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day, a shining success

Poultry breeder Roy Smythe’s Barred Plymouth Rock chicken with trophies, circa 1912. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 11288)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 2