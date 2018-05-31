Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Police are asking for help to identify a man caught on video wearing what looks like a Stanley Cup ring that was stolen from a former Edmonton Oilers player.

Norm Lacombe, who played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988, says he took his ring off to play golf on the weekend.

He left it in his vehicle overnight outside his home near Spruce Grove, Alta., just west of Edmonton.

He realized the next day that the ring and his wallet had been stolen.

RCMP say the image of a man who used one of the credit cards in the wallet was captured on surveillance footage on Sunday.

Anyone with details that could help identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Lacombe was traded to Philadelphia in the 1989-90 season and finished out his career with the Flyers.

His best year was with the Oilers in 1988-89 when he had 17 goals and 11 assists in 64 games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

Just Posted

Making it Work: Revelstoke chef brings her food on the road

Kelly Roberts brings the cafe to her customers with help from her new food truck

Wayne’s World: Waiting for you…

“We have been waiting for you for a long time” – Dr.… Continue reading

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Parks Canada to burn brush piles at Mt. Revelstoke in June

Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service fire crews, are currently conducting tree… Continue reading

Proposed election bylaw in Revelstoke restricts size of campaign signs

Implementing electronic voting and day-of voter registration is also proposed

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Tayah Lloyd was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Most Read