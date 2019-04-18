Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Spring showers are blocking soccer season.

Field closures have cancelled practices and games in Vernon for Thursday, April 18.

“As of right now all city fields are closed including Marshall and MacDonald,” said Marina Korberg, North Okanagan Youth Soccer executive director. “The Creekside and elementary school fields have not been closed as yet.”

James Rice, Vernon’s public works manager, notes that fields are saturated due to recent rain, snowmelt and late winter weather conditions.

“The fields are exceptionally soft and use for casual play and sport practice may damage turf conditions.

“The City respectfully requests our playfield users to wait until conditions improve.”

City staff will monitor field conditions and advise the public when use is permitted.

“The City thanks our residents for their patience.”

See: VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for rain to end this afternoon in Vernon but a 60 per cent chance of showers tonight and Friday.

Sun is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 15 and 18 respectively.

Easter Monday is showing a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Just Posted

TSB makes two safety advisories in probe of fatal train derailment near Field

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

Liam’s Lowdown: The things we do for our parents

Our food may not be what we think it is

Revelstoke company to be on Dragons’ Den

The company will travel to Toronto in May to share their business idea to potential investors

Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

South Okanagan city unites for candlelight vigil honouring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered to support the grieving family & friends of the victims from the April 15 shooting

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Snow measurements at two Summerland sites have been significantly lower than normal

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

Most Read