A shopper shows off his Toronto Raptors protective mask outside Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston

A shopper shows off his Toronto Raptors protective mask outside Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston

Raptors say three members of organization have tested positive for COVID-19

The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team

The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors didn’t disclose who received the positive tests, or whether or not they were players. The news comes five days before the Raptors are scheduled to tip off their three-game pre-season schedule.

A day earlier, coach Nick Nurse had talked about how potentially devastating COVID-19 could be to the team and the season.

“My role is to just constantly be on (players) and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there’s lots on the line if you’re not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols,” Nurse said.

The team said in a release that the positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp. The league announced last week that 48 players — about nine per cent — had tested positive in pre-camp testing.

On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down their practice facility due to three positive cases within their organization.

The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team.

The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla., with Sunday marking the first day they could train together as a team. They’re playing their “home” games, for at part of the season, at Tampa’s Amalie Arena due to Canada’s travel regulations around the global pandemic.

They are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

READ MORE: Raptors’ unique trait is ‘togetherness,’ Ujiri says Toronto will adapt to Tampa

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNBAraptors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ujiri: Raptors’ unique trait is ‘togetherness,’ says Toronto will adapt to Tampa

Just Posted

Jane McNab is one of eight Revelstoke Seniors featured in a video series by Lisa Cyr and the Community Response Network. (Screenshot)
Connect with a senior in Revelstoke in new video series

They emphasize the importance of giving back to community

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for witnesses to a hit and run on Dec. 6. (Black Press file photo)
Cyclist victim of hit and run on Highway 1 in Revelstoke

RCMP are looking for information on the incident

(Pixabay.com)
Stoked on Science: The A-Z: C is for corona

No not that corona

Gary Sulz has been mayor of Revelstoke for two years. This is his second term on city council. (Submitted)
2 year anniversary: Mayor Gary Sulz says collaboration is the best way forward

As the mayor looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Lakeside Manor working with Interior Health, confirmed cases in quarantine

Employees at Government Street Liqour in Penticton called RCMP Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a man refused to a wear a mask before smashing a bottle on the ground. (Google maps photo)
Penticton man refuses to mask up, smashes bottle at local liquor store

The man has been issued an abusive behaviour ticket by the RCMP

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

Community volunteers plant the banks of Hydro Hill West Creek with native vegetation and log placements to provide shade and cover for Pacific salmon habitat near Ucluelet in the spring of 2019. The project is partly funded through the $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, which the province wants Ottawa to double. (Photo supplied by Rob Crenson)
B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

Province’s first parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture given strong mandates

Most Read