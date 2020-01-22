Redemption: Grizzlies win against Kamloops after last week’s loss

The Grizzlies have played 37 games this season, of which they’ve lost five. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

By Andy G Siegel

Special to the Revelstoke Review

After losing to Kamloops last week, Revelstoke had a score to settle. The teams played each other again last night. This time, the Grizzlies won 7:3.

There was a good sized crowd on Tuesday night. I’ve never seen a Grizzlies game with so many penalties that didn’t involve fighting, there were many opportunities for both teams to score all night long.

The first period both teams were a bit tentative with conservative play notching one goal each. The Storm started the scoring finding the back of the net on a power play on a goal from Therann Kincross. This was soon followed by a Grizzlies goal from John Lee.

Revelstoke came out with a big effort to start the middle period slamming home a goal less than a minute into it by Finn Withey. At 14:07 on the power play Rider McCallum scored a gorgeous goal from a shot on the left side across the net to the upper right corner.. Less than a minute later Matt Cadden put another, bringing the score to 4:1.

Just when it looked like the Grizzlies were going to be on their way to a blow out, Kamloops stormed back with a terrific goal. Yewta Plamondon scored unassisted on a semi breakaway deke move sliding the puck into the lower right side of the goal to cut Revelstoke’s lead in half.

Yet, this didn’t slow Revelstoke. Withey notched his second goal of the night, but the Storm proved they were not going down without a fight when Brendan Kirschner scored on a fluke slap shot from the right point that dribbled over the Grizzlies goalie glove into the back of the net.

Shots were 35-11 after two periods which has been the norm lately, Revelstoke has been out shooting their opponents almost 3-1.

It was an usual game with so many penalties especially when the opposing coach got one for unsportsmanlike conduct followed by another one on the Storm goalie, who used his stick to whack a Grizzlies players stick to the far right corner of the arena resulting in a loud roar of unapproval from the beer garden.

At 3:26 in the third period, Revelstoke got the goal they were looking for that put the game out of reach for Kamloops. It was a great shot off a rebound to the left corner of the net by Nathan Cohen-Wallis. Seconds later at 2:57 Brandan Kasdorf put icing on the cake scoring on a rebound in front of the net completing a hard fought victory for the home team.

The first star of the night went to Revelstoke’s Finn Withey with second star being given to the Storms Therann Kincross. There is no third star but if awarded I would have given it to Brandan Kasdorf for his goal with two assists, winning numerous face offs, and solid defense skating style for a forward. Brandon has potential to be one of the better Grizzly players if he continues to hit the gym and keeps up his hard work ethic on the ice.

Although the Grizzlies have lost the previous two games, one in overtime against the North Okanagan, the team is still first in the Doug Birks Division of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference.

Revelstoke next game is against Chase on Jan. 24

