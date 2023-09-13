Results are in for both Revelstoke enduro events last weekend

The weekend was marked with back-to-back endure mountain biking events on Saturday and Sunday

The Revelstoke Bikefest finished this weekend, and the results are in for the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro on Saturday (Sept. 9) and the second-annual Revy 50 enduro race on Sunday (Sept. 10), which capped off the week of pedal parties.

The Revelstoke Bikefest ran from Sept. 5–10 and included several events for the community to get involved, including the inaugural Show & Shine. Still, many riders were already looking ahead to the races to come over the weekend. The weather aligned to create a great day for everyone racing and volunteering.

A rider makes her way down the course at the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro race on Saturday (Sept. 9). (Laura Szanto)

Revelstoke Women’s Enduro

The Revelstoke Women’s Enduro was back again for its sixth year, with another sold out race. While the race had a friendly atmosphere, there were still some incredible competitors who took the course and stood out in the 150-mountain biker pack. The results for the intense 30 km race were as follows:

Junior Women (13–18)

Sophie Joerissen – 15:50.6 Meya Musseau – 16:04.9 Sophia Chubey – 16:50.4

Masters Women (40+)

Alison Homer – 16:11.4 Erin Bergey – 16:17.3 Jenn Carr – 16:37.1

Some riders at the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro wore bright shirts, while others wore tutus, but every rider brought their own style to the race. (Laura Szanto)

Open Women (19–39)

Madelyn Bonikowsky – 15:09.0 Emilie-Solei Patterson – 15:14.6 Brittany Evans – 15:22.3

Riders line up ahead of the start of the Revy 50. (Cody Shimizu)

Revy 50

This year was just the second for the tough 50 km enduro race that took riders from downtown Revelstoke to high up on the MacPherson trails. More than 140 racers were at the start line in Grizzly Plaza Sunday (Sept. 10) morning for the race which had a 30 km option and 50 km option. Several riders stood out amidst the pack and put in impressive times for their respective groups. The results were as follows:

Team of 2 (50 km)

Skookum (Dylan Lucey and Seth Cox) – 3:55:50.0 Rocky Mountain (Sarah Stark and Keith Stark) – 4:12:23.9 Cycle Logic (Sean Daley and Connor Morrison) – 4:16:51.2

U19 Mixed (50 km)

Ryder Knoll (Calgary, AB) – 3:23:23.4 Keith Bazinet (Coldstream, BC) – 4:12:14.7 Emerson Lussier (Revelstoke, BC) – 4:29:49.7

Solo Men (50 km)

Peter Disera (Victoria, BC) – 2:42:42.0 Carter Nieuwesteeg (Fernie, BC) – 2:54:00.5 Cory Wallace (Jasper, AB) – 3:01:40.3

Solo Women (50 km)

Catharine Pendrel (Kamloops, BC) – 3:26:37.1 Hannah Simms (Barrie, ON) – 4:05:26.6 Jill Cody (Calgary, AB) – 4:22:22.8

Solo Men (30 km)

Jordan Pehr – 2:02:31.5 Michael Shellnutt – 2:33:15.9 Bjorn Bulten – 3:07:22.7

Solo Women (30 km)

Cynthia Clark (Penticton, BC) – 2:47:21.7 Katrina Cathcart (Trevallyn, Tasmania) – 3:09:21.4 Carmen Macarthur (Coldstream, BC) – 3:10:34.0

Both events are set to return next year after this year’s success. To check the times of other riders who didn’t make the podiums, check the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro and Revy 50 websites for a full list of results.

