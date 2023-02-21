Results from the Teck BC Cup at Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

Samuel Poulin and Wyatt Castillo storming through the heats. (Maja Swannie Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic) Kieran MacIntosh powering up the long ascent to the finish line. (Maja Swannie Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic) Mayor Gary Sulz during the U12 boys medal presentation. (Maja Swannie Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic) Maeve MacLeod, Nyssa Thomas, and Ruby Serrouya in red. (Maja Swannie Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic)

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

Contributor

At this weekend’s Teck BC Cup, 400 cross-country ski racers from as far afield as Smithers, Vanderhoof, Fernie and Mount Washington enjoyed the best that winter has to offer in Revelstoke: highways that were open when we needed them to be, snow falling, challenging terrain, and races that went off on schedule.

Athletes participating ranged in age from an impressive 6 to 84 years old. The 60+ volunteers also seemed to enjoy their time while dealing with 104 heats during the sprint races, cooking up 75+ L of chili, and parking hundreds of cars in the parking lot. The events included a sprint race and a mass start competition for all categories. The reasons why skiers were competing was as wide as the age gap. For some, it was their first race experience, for some it was a break from a punishing international race circuit, while others just liked the opportunity to challenge themselves. Along with racing there was a spontaneous mini-dance party, snowball fights, juggling lessons and general fun all around.

Revelstoke Nordic was thrilled to have His Worship, Mayor Gary Sulz come out to see the sprints on Saturday and present awards at the medal presentation. “The RNSC went above and beyond to host an amazing event this weekend. It was great to see so many young Nordic skiers and all the people it takes to support their endeavours. Dedicated parents, coaches, mentors, and the many volunteers. I am very proud of our athletes, the event organizers, and the participants from across the province. Well done everyone!” Mayor Gary Sulz commented.

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club would like to thank their strong volunteer team and sponsors: Teck Resources, Flowt Bikes and Skis, Grizzly Auto, Mountain Goodness, Mount Begbie Brewery, Save on Foods, See Revelstoke, Skookum Bikes and Skis, Stoke Hotel, Woolsey Creek Bistro, and Cross-Country BC.

The next race for Revelstoke Nordic athletes Alexandra Luxmoore, Maeve MacLeod, and Ruby Serrouya are the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island being held at the end of February. For many others in our ski community, they will be competing in the BC Championships at Telemark Nordic in Kelowna, at the beginning of March. Revelstoke Nordic will also send ten skiers to the National Championships in early March in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Full results from last week’s Teck BC Cup held in Revelstoke can be found at https://zone4.ca/event/2023/F7CAC898/.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies take 2-0 series lead against Wranglers

READ MORE: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosts annual Family Day ride

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cross country skiingRevelstoke