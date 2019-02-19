Revelstoke Acrobats bring home nine medals

The Revelstoke Acrobats brought home nine medals last weekend.
The gymnastics club took 19 athletes, who competed in trampoline and double mini trampoline, to Burnaby.
Head coach Jill Drake said it was a fantastic competition for all their athletes.
The results are:
Level 1 Trampoline-Kenadie Stephura-silver
Level 1 Trampoline-Oskar Glowaki-gold
Level 1 Trampoline-Aiden Hill-bronze
Level 3 Trampoline-Charley Hill-bronze
Level 1 Double Mini (DM)-Jasmine Sproule-silver
Level 1 DM-Oskar Glowaki-silver
Level 3 DM-Sani Supinen-bronze
Level 3 DM-Devyn Gale-silver
Level 5 DM-Will Harasym-silver
With this silver medal performance Harasym moved up to Level 6 and qualified for the World Age Group in Tokyo, Japan this November.