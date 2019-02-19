Revelstoke Acrobats bring home nine medals

Gymnastics club leaps to success on trampoline and double mini trampoline

The Revelstoke Acrobats brought home nine medals from a competition in Burnaby last weekend. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Acrobats brought home nine medals last weekend.

The gymnastics club took 19 athletes, who competed in trampoline and double mini trampoline, to Burnaby.

Head coach Jill Drake said it was a fantastic competition for all their athletes.

The results are:

Level 1 Trampoline-Kenadie Stephura-silver

Level 1 Trampoline-Oskar Glowaki-gold

Level 1 Trampoline-Aiden Hill-bronze

Level 3 Trampoline-Charley Hill-bronze

Level 1 Double Mini (DM)-Jasmine Sproule-silver

Level 1 DM-Oskar Glowaki-silver

Level 3 DM-Sani Supinen-bronze

Level 3 DM-Devyn Gale-silver

Level 5 DM-Will Harasym-silver

With this silver medal performance Harasym moved up to Level 6 and qualified for the World Age Group in Tokyo, Japan this November.