Karsyn Powell flips through the air during an open house at the Revelstoke Acrobats’ gym. Powell was one of four local athletes to medal at the Aaron Johnson Memorial Cup in Burnaby Feb. 10 to 12. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Athletes win three gold and two bronze medals in Burnaby

The Revelstoke Acrobats flipped their way onto the podium at the first provincial cup of the season.

Twelve athletes travelled to Burnaby for the Aaron Johnson Memorial Cup from Feb. 10 to 12.

“This was an exciting beginning to our season,” said coach Jill Drake.

After three days of competition, the Acrobats brought home five medals and a number of top 10 finishes.

Karsyn Powell won gold in Level 2 trampoline, Charley Hill won gold in Level 1 DMT and bronze in Level 2 trampoline, Ruby Ryga won gold in Level 3 DMT and Sani Supinen won bronze in Level 3 DMT.

The team’s next competition will be in Kamloops in March.

