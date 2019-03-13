Revelstoke Adaptive Ski Program helps woman try paragliding

Sue Maus lost her leg several years ago in a car accident. She never thought she’d ski again, let alone paraglide. (Submitted)

Sue Maus is a thrill seeker and has been all her life.

Last summer she went to the rollercoaster capital of the world, Cedar Point in Ohio. Twice. She went on as many rollercoaster as she could.

This winter she decided to come to Revelstoke to ski and paraglide. The catch – she only has one leg.

The launch site is above the run Hotsauce at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Submitted)

“This is the first ski vacation I’ve been on since the accident,” said Maus, who lives in Michigan.

Maus has wanted to go to visit for the last 20 years. Ever since she and her husband saw an IMAX movie in St. Louis, Missouri about the railway line that traverses Canada.

“It was on how they did it, engineered it, all the historical parts and how the most difficult part of it was the Selkirk Mountains and Rogers Pass.”

Revelstoke just seemed cool.

“I’ve wanted to go to Revelstoke for a very long time,” Maus said.

While browsing the Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website, she noticed an advertisement for paragliding. And thought, why not.

“I needed something to look forward to.”

Her husband, Dave Mack and friend, Jan Miller, also went paragliding.

The Revelstoke Adaptive Ski Program helped Maus with a sit ski to the launch pad, which is above the run Hotsauce. The flight was 20 minutes and they landed at Revelation Lodge.

“The snow was difficult that day. We’d gotten 20 cm in 24 hours,” said Lee-Ann Kramer, Revelstoke Paragliders. The organization has never taken someone with one leg before.

“It was tricky, but our pilot has over 30 years experience so he was confident. He pulled it off no problem.”

Maus said the experience was unforgettable.

“It was the best experience I’ve ever had. It was. It was so magnificently beautiful.”

Maus was hit by a car while riding her bicycle six years ago. As a result, her left leg was amputated above the knee and all the ligaments were torn in her right.

“I didn’t think I was ever going to ski again. So I sold my skis.”

Before the accident, Maus led a very active lifestyle. She had downhill skied all of her life. By the time she was 50-years-old, she had skied at 50 different resorts.

“It was my passion,” said Maus, who is now 59.

Last year, a ski buddy asked if she had ever tried adaptive ski lessons. And so she thought she’d give it a try. Adaptive skiing uses specialized equipment and/or training to allow people with disabilities to experience the benefits of skiing.

“I’ve learned that it has a very long learning curve. I’ll be at it for a few years,” Maus said.

Revelstoke Adaptive Ski Program said this is one of the reasons the organization exists. The whole point is to go out into the mountains.

“For some folks, it’s about gaining independence, as much as possible. It’s really empowering to find certain freedoms that are hard to come by,” said James Eger, from the program.

Revelstoke Paragliders said they look forward to future partnerships with the Revelstoke Adaptive Ski Program and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

“The feeling everyone had up at the hill was amazement because Sue is an incredible person to just wanted to do something like that. She’s not letting anything hold her back. No limitation.”

Maus said she’ll definitely go paragliding again.

“It’s worth it to do it. Put it on your bucket list.”

The largest fundraiser of the year for Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs is coming up on Mar. 21. at Grizzly Sports Bar and Grill.

