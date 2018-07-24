Revelstoke Aquaducks chase their personal bests in Kelowna

The Revelstoke Aquaducks swam in the Kelowna meet July 21-22. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Aquaducks competed in one of their final meets before Regionals in Kelowna July 21-22.

The duckies competed in four events each and two relays.

est times were had by most, and a few swimmers like Bence Berkenbosch and Stefan Spataro got best times in almost every race.

One turtle (6 and under swimmer)—Jasper Griffith—swam four events without assistance.

The coaching staff is very proud of their gaggle, who placed third overall—with the girls in the top three overall as well on their own.

The aggregate medals were as follows:

Girls:

Division Two —Lutza Berkenbosch 2nd

Division Three—Autumn Griffith-Doyle 1st

Division Seven—Anna Pfeiffer 2nd, Claudia Cinelli 1st

Boys:

Division Two—Yorke Parkin 2nd

Division Three— Bence Berkenbosch 3rd