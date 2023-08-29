Revelstoke Aquaducks climb the podium in Kamloops

The Aquaducks won medals in Kamloops in early August

Ezmay Hartley is a junior swimmer with the Revelstoke Aquaducks and an aspiring young journalist. Earlier this month, she and her team were in Kamloops, competing in a variety of swimming events and brought home a bucket of medals. Here is a recap, written by Ezmay, about how the Aquaducks performed at the competition.

From Aug. 5 to 6, many of our hardworking Revelstoke Aquaducks went to the 2023 Regional Meet in Kamloops.

These are some of the results.

On the first day for the 100-metre individual medley, Isla Floyer won gold in girls’ Division one.

Ezmay Hartley won bronze and Emma Erwin won silver in Division two girls. Cassia Floyer got bronze in Division Three girls (amazing job Cassia!), Hugo Beruschi earned a bronze in Division Three boys.

Luke Traverse won bronze in Division Four boys.

Also, on the first day for 50m freestyle, Hugo Beruschi won bronze and Dawson Wilkey won silver in Division Three boys.

Alissa Holland won gold in girls’ Division Four.

Selwyn Wilkey won gold in boys’ Division Four. Lutza Berkenbosch won silver in girls’ Division Six.

The last individual event on the first day was 50m Fly or 100m Fly, depending on how old you are. Ezmay Hartley won bronze and Emma Erwin won silver in Girls Division Two.

And now for the best part of the day: Medley relays!

To start it off Ezmay Hartley, Cassia Floyer, Tia Traverse, and Emma Erwin won Silver in their Division 3 Relay.

Next up Hugo Beruschi, Dawson Wilkey, Selwyn Wilkey, and Luke Traverse won gold in their Division 4 Relay!

After them, Alissa Holland, Mataya Willms, Cecilia Hobgood, and Kaia Laursen won Gold in their Division 5 Relay!

The amazing Nyola Willms, Lutza Berkenbosch, Norah Painter and Lauryn Holland won Gold in their Division 6 Relay!

And last but not least the coaches, Megan Hoshizaki, Brynn Hoshizaki, Maddy Hobgood, and Anna Pfeiffer won silver in their Division 8 Relay!

What a busy day!

For the last individual event of the regional meet, the 100m freestyle, Isla Floyer won gold in Division One girls, Emma Erwin won bronze in Division two girls. Hugo Beruschi won bronze and Dawson Wilkey won gold in boys Division three.

Kaia Laursen won bronze and Alissa Holland won silver in girls Division four. Selwyn Wilkey won gold in Division Four boys. Mataya Willms won silver in Division Five girls.

Nyola Willms won gold in girls’ Division Six. Coach Madeleine Hobgood won gold in girls’ Division Seven. Coach Brynn Hoshizaki won silver in Division Eight girls.

For the freestyle relays, once again Ezmay Hartley, Cassia Floyer, Tia Traverse, and Emma Erwin won bronze in their Division 3 Relay. After the girls, Hugo Beruschi, Dawson Wilkey, Selwyn Wilkey, and Luke Traverse won fold in their Division 4 Relay

Give a big hand to all the swimmers that came to this meet as they put so much effort to advance and a lot of them did!

The next stop is the Provincial Swim Finals in Nanaimo.

Swim hard and stay tuned!

