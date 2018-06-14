The Revelstoke Aquaducks swam their way to third place overall in the Penticton swim meet June 9. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Aquaducks finish third overall at Penticton swim meet

Last weekend the Revelstoke Aquaducks swim club competed at their first in-region swim meet in Penticton.

The team arrived to the competition with a total of 17 swimmers all fired up to swim fast and score some best times.

Congratulations Claudia Cinelli who placed first overall in the girls division seven and received swimmer of the meet.

Fiona Woodman, Autumn Griffith-Doyle, Tye Hoshizaki, Mistaya Duhamel, and Anna Pfeiffer all took home a silver medal, placing second overall in their division.

Megan Hoshizaki placed third overall with a bronze medal, leading the girls team to a second place finish with 585 points.

Special mention to Hamish and Turi Woodman, Kenadie and Morgan Stefura, Tala and Veda Woodhouse, and Jasper Griffith on achieving best times.

Overall the competition was a huge success and the Team swam their way to third place overall.

Previous story
2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada
Next story
B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke requests feedback on single-use plastics

The Revelstoke Environmental Advisory Committee wants to know what you think about… Continue reading

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

No need for concern about water levels in Revelstoke says B.C. Hydro

Despite early season high inflows from melted snow-packs, B.C. Hydro reports there’s… Continue reading

Revelstoke Aquaducks finish third overall at Penticton swim meet

Last weekend the Revelstoke Aquaducks swim club competed at their first in-region… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned… Continue reading

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Tax fairness panel also suggests replacing homeowner grant

Roots & Blues fill out their roster

Festival rounds out lineup with B.C. talent

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island caught on video

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

Groups want probe into Vancouver police carding

B.C.’s police complaints commissioner asked to investigate allegations of racial profiling

Most Read