Revelstoke Aquaducks finish third overall at Penticton swim meet

June 9

Last weekend the Revelstoke Aquaducks swim club competed at their first in-region swim meet in Penticton.

The team arrived to the competition with a total of 17 swimmers all fired up to swim fast and score some best times.

Congratulations Claudia Cinelli who placed first overall in the girls division seven and received swimmer of the meet.

Fiona Woodman, Autumn Griffith-Doyle, Tye Hoshizaki, Mistaya Duhamel, and Anna Pfeiffer all took home a silver medal, placing second overall in their division.

Megan Hoshizaki placed third overall with a bronze medal, leading the girls team to a second place finish with 585 points.

Special mention to Hamish and Turi Woodman, Kenadie and Morgan Stefura, Tala and Veda Woodhouse, and Jasper Griffith on achieving best times.

Overall the competition was a huge success and the Team swam their way to third place overall.