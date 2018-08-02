Revelstoke Aquaducks finished second as a team in Salmon Arm meet

The Aquaducks had an amazing weekend in Salmon Arm.

With two individual and relay records broken by Kale Jay and Kayln Gale in the 100 meter freestyle and the Girls Division 4 4×50 freestyle relay with Madeleine Hobgood, Sani Supinen, Kayln Gale, and Morgan Stefura.

Overall the team finish in 2nd place, with the girls taking home the gold and the boys silver.

Congratulations to our divisional aggregates:

Girls:

Div 1 Cecilia Hobgood 1st

Div 2 Lutza Berkenbosch

Div 3 Autumn Griffith-Doyle 1st

Div 4 Medeleine Hobgood 3rd and Kayln Gale 1st

Div 5 Devyn Gale 2nd and Megan Hoshizaki 3rd

Div 6 Brynn Hoshizaki 3rd

Div 7 Sage Cowan 2nd

Boys:

Div 2 Cohen Madison 2nd

Div 3 Bence Berkenbosch 2nd

Div 4 Kale Jay 1st

Div 5 Tye Hoshizaki 3rd

Div 6 Stefan Spataro

Next weekend, the Ducks will representing Revelstoke at the annual BCSSA Regional Championships in Kamloops where they will be competing to qualify for the 2018 Provincial championships in Vancouver.

 

