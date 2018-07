The Revelstoke Aquaducks hosted their home meet last weekend, with swimmers from across B.C. chasing their best times.

The swimmers competed in free, butterfly, breast stroke and backstroke heats, as well as individual and team medley relays.

The youngest swimmers, known at the meet as Turtles, also had the chance to compete, sometimes with assistance from an older teammate.

