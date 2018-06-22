Revelstoke Aquaducks swim away with personal bests from Lumby Lightening swim meet

This past weekend the Ducks competed at the Lumby Lightening swim competition where many best times were achieved along with lots of top three swims.

Congratulations to Lutza Berkenbosch for being rewarded swimmer of the meet; all your hard work and team spirit is recognized by all the coaches.

In the girls:

Division 2 Lutza Berkenbosch came first in all her events and achieved 100 per cent best times.

Division 3: Lia Morrow and Emma Mair swam 100 per cent best times, Autumn Griffith-Doyle placed top 5 in all her events.

Division 4: Kalyn Gale who is a first time senior swimmer placed first in five of six events.

Division 6: Brynn Hoshizaki placed top four in all her events.

In the boys:

Division 3: Bence Berkenbosch placed top two in all his events.

Division 5: Tye Hoshizaki placed top two in all events.

Division 6: Nolan Gales placed top two in all events.

Honorable mention to Evan Creighton, Anders Royle, and Brady Esson for completing their first swim meet.