Revelstoke athlete finishes fifth at Canada Winter Games

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott and Beth Granstrom skied their first race of the Canada Winter Games today.
The Cross Country Skiing 7.5 km Free race took place at 1:45 p.m. at the River Bend Golf Recreation Area in Red Deere.
Laura Leclair of Quebec had the fastest time at 22:11.60. Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott finished 5th with a time of 23:09.80 and Beth Granstrom came in 12th with a time of 24:27.10.
Tomorrow morning the two Revelstokians will ski in the sprint. Still coming up is the 10 km classic race and the mixed relay.
