Revelstoke athlete finishes fifth at Canada Winter Games

Cross Country Skiing 7.5 km Free race took place this afternoon

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott is competing for Team BC at the Canada winter games. (File photo)

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott and Beth Granstrom skied their first race of the Canada Winter Games today.

The Cross Country Skiing 7.5 km Free race took place at 1:45 p.m. at the River Bend Golf Recreation Area in Red Deere.

Laura Leclair of Quebec had the fastest time at 22:11.60. Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott finished 5th with a time of 23:09.80 and Beth Granstrom came in 12th with a time of 24:27.10.

Tomorrow morning the two Revelstokians will ski in the sprint. Still coming up is the 10 km classic race and the mixed relay.

READ MORE: Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grizzlies’ first playoff game Tuesday in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Revelstoke athlete finishes fifth at Canada Winter Games

Cross Country Skiing 7.5 km Free race took place this afternoon

Revelstoke WorkBC to decrease to part time hours in April

Provincial changes were announced early in February

Alice in Wonderland ballet coming March 3

Local dancers to perform second annual ballet production

Bears about to wake up around the Okanagan

Conservation officer Micah Kneller said bears should be waking up any day now.

Grizzlies’ first playoff game Tuesday in Revelstoke

After the regular season the Revelstoke Grizzlies finished first in the Doug… Continue reading

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Penticton RCMP searching for man wanted on multiple crimes

Cody Allen Pelletier is wanted for a number of property offences

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

Celebrity portraits attract book offer

Talented Shuswap artist Justin Maas shares technique for realistic pencil portraiture

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

Shuswap residents challenge complaints, misconceptions around refugees

Arriving with permanent resident status, families receive same benefits as other Canadians

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Most Read