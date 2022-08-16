Revelstoke athlete-turned-author announces release date for autobiography

Aaron Volpatti played for the Revelstoke Grizzlies as a youth, and made 114 appearances in the NHL

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)

With the completion of his book close on the horizon, Revelstoke athlete-turned-author Aaron Volpatti has announced the release date for his much-anticipated autobiography.

His first book, FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds, is slated to be available for online purchase on Oct. 25, 2022.

READ MORE: From the burn unit to the NHL: Revelstoke native recounts unique hockey journey in new book

The book details Volpatti’s career from the Revelstoke Grizzlies to the NHL, and his unique, turbulent, and inspiring road to hockey’s biggest stage.

Volpatti is planning a tour of events in Revelstoke, Vernon, Vancouver and Washington in order to show off the physical copy of his book and meet with people in the places where he laced up his skates during his playing career.

The Revelstoke native played for the Grizzlies as a youth, and went on to make 114 appearances in the NHL for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals before retiring in 2015.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics take home bucket of medals

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BookshockeyRevelstoke