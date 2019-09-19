Heather Sirianni won bronze in the 55-59 golf competition. (Submitted)

Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

The event took place in Kelowna Sept. 10-14

Revelstoke athletes brought home 16 medals from the 55+ BC Senior Games in Kelowna Sept. 10-14.

Audrey Lally placed first in the Golf 85+ division, which qualifies her and the other medalists to participate in the Canada games next year in Kamloops.

Other medalists from Revelstoke include:

  • John Tasko, Golf 80-84, gold
  • Lewis Hendrickson, Golf 70-74, bronze
  • Robert Sirianni, Golf 65-69, gold
  • Sharon Tippe, Golf 80-84, silver
  • Diane Sharp, Golf 65-69, bronze
  • Heather Sirianni, Golf 55-59, bronze
  • Sue Dulley, Track and Field: 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze
  • Linda Bruder, Darts, silver
  • Ruth Boettgre, Darts, bronze
  • Bruder and Boettgre, team darts, bronze
  • Dale Morehouse and Walter Schleiss, duplicate bridge, bronze

With the help of Revelstoke’s 16 medals, Zone 8 finished fifth overall in the province.

 

John Tasko won gold in the 80-84 golf competition. (Submitted)

Robert Sirianni won gold in the 65-69 golf competition. (Submitted)

