Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

Revelstoke athletes brought home 16 medals from the 55+ BC Senior Games in Kelowna Sept. 10-14.
Audrey Lally placed first in the Golf 85+ division, which qualifies her and the other medalists to participate in the Canada games next year in Kamloops.
Other medalists from Revelstoke include:
- John Tasko, Golf 80-84, gold
- Lewis Hendrickson, Golf 70-74, bronze
- Robert Sirianni, Golf 65-69, gold
- Sharon Tippe, Golf 80-84, silver
- Diane Sharp, Golf 65-69, bronze
- Heather Sirianni, Golf 55-59, bronze
- Sue Dulley, Track and Field: 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze
- Linda Bruder, Darts, silver
- Ruth Boettgre, Darts, bronze
- Bruder and Boettgre, team darts, bronze
- Dale Morehouse and Walter Schleiss, duplicate bridge, bronze
With the help of Revelstoke’s 16 medals, Zone 8 finished fifth overall in the province.
