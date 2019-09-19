Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

The event took place in Kelowna Sept. 10-14

Revelstoke athletes brought home 16 medals from the 55+ BC Senior Games in Kelowna Sept. 10-14.

Audrey Lally placed first in the Golf 85+ division, which qualifies her and the other medalists to participate in the Canada games next year in Kamloops.

Other medalists from Revelstoke include:

John Tasko, Golf 80-84, gold

Lewis Hendrickson, Golf 70-74, bronze

Robert Sirianni, Golf 65-69, gold

Sharon Tippe, Golf 80-84, silver

Diane Sharp, Golf 65-69, bronze

Heather Sirianni, Golf 55-59, bronze

Sue Dulley, Track and Field: 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze

Linda Bruder, Darts, silver

Ruth Boettgre, Darts, bronze

Bruder and Boettgre, team darts, bronze

Dale Morehouse and Walter Schleiss, duplicate bridge, bronze

With the help of Revelstoke’s 16 medals, Zone 8 finished fifth overall in the province.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John Tasko won gold in the 80-84 golf competition. (Submitted)