Revelstoke athletes finish top five in all events at Freeride World Qualifiers

Revelstoke athletes finished top five in all four events at the two-star Freeride World Qualifier event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Jan. 6. (Hywel Williams Photography)

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World Qualifiers at Revelstoke Mountain Resort Jan. 6, 9 and 10.

Revelstoke residents finished top five in four events.

In the female snowboard category Ciara Muchaluk finished third.

In the male snowboard category Maxim Lelek finished fourth and Kyle van Yzerloo finished fifth.

In the male ski event Billy Lloyd-Blainey, who spends his winters in Revelstoke, finished fifth.

In the four star event Kia White placed fourth in the male snowboard category.

The two-star event was a gateway to the Freeride World Tour. To qualify for the world tour you must be ranked in the top three in your event in your region.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.