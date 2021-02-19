Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)

Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish nordic skiing world championships

The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14

The three Revelstoke Nordic skiers are in quarantine at home after attending the World Championships in Finland.

“I’m really happy with my races. I pushed myself,” said Alexandra Luxmoore, competitor in the U20 category.

Almost one-third of the female skiers representing Canada at the Nordic Junior and U23 Cross Country World Ski Championships were from Revelstoke. The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

Including Luxmoore, other Revelstoke competitors included Elizabeth Elliott and Beth Granstrom, both of which are in the U23 category.

Elliot was the lone Canadian to ski into the top-30 in the women’s U23 10 km skate-ski race. She placed 27th with a time of 30:24.3. Elliot also raced in the 1.1 km sprint and placed 50th.

Luxmoore came 50th in the five km race, 55th in the 1.1 km and 42nd in the 15 km.

Granstrom came 42nd in the 10 km.

Luxmoore said she had little expectations for the event and just gave it her best shot.

Due to the pandemic, national Nordic races in Canada have been canceled. For all three athletes, these were the first races of the season.

The World Championships are an important stepping stone to the Olympics. While travel for sport teams is prohibited by the provincial government, high performance athletes, such as the Revelstoke Nordic skiers, are excluded from the ban, but must still follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The three Revelstoke athletes are currently in the midst of a 14-day quarantine at home and were tested frequently before, during and after the Finnish competition.

“I’m actually enjoying the rest,” said Luxmoore.

She said hopefully there will be more races for this season, but it all depends on what happens with COVID-19. Regardless, Luxmoore said she aims to return to the World Championships next year.

“It was a lot of fun.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Due to the pandemic, national Nordic races in Canada have been canceled. For all three Revelstoke athletes, these were the first races of the season. (Submitted)

Due to the pandemic, national Nordic races in Canada have been canceled. For all three Revelstoke athletes, these were the first races of the season. (Submitted)

Previous story
Video: Shuswap man skates on, plunges into creek to encourage fellow hockey nuts

Just Posted

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)
Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish nordic skiing world championships

The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Webcams show winter driving conditions along Hwy 1 in Donald, between Golden and Revelstoke. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Hwy 1 west of Golden

The roads in the area have compact snow and are slippery and slushy according to DriveBC

Arrow Heights Elementary. (File)
Another Revelstoke COVID-19 case at Arrow Heights Elementary

It’s the second case in less than a week

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely on Feb. 18, 2021. Entry, Descent, and Landing, or “EDL,” begins when the spacecraft reaches the top of the Martian atmosphere, traveling nearly 12,500 mph (20,000 kph). EDL ends about seven minutes after atmospheric entry, with Perseverance stationary on the Martian surface. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are this week’s most impactful stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap and around the world

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Lake Country business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(file)
Vernon mayor says handgun regulations TBD if passed by feds

Mayor Victor Cumming says if new bill is passed, topic would be up to ‘council’s decision making’

Penticton’s sun goddess statue has been vandalized with red paint. (Anne Ramey / Facebook)
South Okanagan statue targeted by vandals for second time

The sun goddess statue near the Penticton hospital has attracted more unwanted attention

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Most Read