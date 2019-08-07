The Revelstoke ATV Club has received funding from the province to do upgrades to their Sproat Mountain trail. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke ATV Club receives provincial funding for trail upgrades

Sproat Mountain Trail will be seeing improvements

The Revelstoke ATV Club has been awarded $2,800 for trail maintenance and upgrades for their Sproat Mountain Fire lookout trail.

In order to accommodate with significant visitor use, the club plans to improve the switchbacks and ditching, install a culvert or armouring and do some brushing.

The project is one of twenty-two that received a total of $200,000 in funding from the province to support the off-road recreation industry.

The goal of the program is to enhance tourism opportunities, promote healthy living for all ages and abilities, improve trail riding and promote rider safety.

Among the groups to receive funding were the B.C. Off-Road Motorcycle Association, the B.C. Snowmobile Federation and the Quad Riders Association of B.C.

The next intake for the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund will begin in early 2020 with another $200,000 available.

Representatives from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the British Columbia Snowmobile Federation, the British Columbia Off-Road Motorcycle Association and ATVBC evaluated 28 applications before making the final decisions.

Established in 2017, the ORV Trail Fund is funded from a portion of registration fees collected under the Off Road Vehicle Act by ICBC. The fund is administered by the ministry’s Recreation Sites and Trails Branch.

 

